Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lifted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,047 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Walmart by 11.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 48,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.9% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 25,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.14. The stock had a trading volume of 60,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,401. The company has a market cap of $331.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $95.00 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.