Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Voit & Company LLC

Voit & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,604 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 3.8% of Voit & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 262,576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 42,325 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 95,673 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after acquiring an additional 31,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,906 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.02. 10,926,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,844,871. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.51. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $254.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

