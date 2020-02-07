Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,803 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 27,674 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.5% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $87,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,052.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 103.6% in the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 69.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $412,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday. Consumer Edge started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

DIS opened at $142.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $257.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

