Wanchain Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $31.48 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00003040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Kucoin, DragonEX and Huobi. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008797 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011525 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000500 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kucoin, DragonEX, Binance and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

