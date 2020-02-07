Wavefront Technology Solutions (WEE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.35) by C($0.73). The company had revenue of C$76.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.81 million.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities cut Wavefront Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

