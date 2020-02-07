WaykiChain (WICC) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $50.98, $20.33 and $13.77. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $28.42 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.03 or 0.03300420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00220858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00033007 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00128775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WaykiChain Coin Trading

WaykiChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $24.68, $24.43, $7.50, $50.98, $51.55, $13.77, $20.33, $18.94, $5.60, $32.15 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

