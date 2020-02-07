Wealth Architects LLC Sells 1,204 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.0% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.55.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL traded down $5.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $320.03. The stock had a trading volume of 28,714,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,051,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,399.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.84. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.56 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

