Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TUI (TUI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TUI (LON: TUI):

1/30/2020 – TUI had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 850 ($11.18). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – TUI had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/29/2020 – TUI was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “buy” rating.

1/17/2020 – TUI is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – TUI had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/13/2020 – TUI was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2019 – TUI had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 1,040 ($13.68). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – TUI was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 950 ($12.50) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,200 ($15.79).

12/16/2019 – TUI had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/13/2019 – TUI had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 1,020 ($13.42) to GBX 970 ($12.76). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

TUI stock opened at GBX 850.80 ($11.19) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 901.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 920.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. TUI AG has a 1-year low of GBX 686.60 ($9.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,212.50 ($15.95). The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a €0.54 ($0.63) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 4.88%. TUI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

