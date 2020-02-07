Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,103 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

ZTS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $85.39 and a 12-month high of $143.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.08.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

In related news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $711,063.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $2,143,147.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,624 shares of company stock worth $17,401,174. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

