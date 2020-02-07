Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,188.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,703,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,174,376 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,098.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 930,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,707,000 after acquiring an additional 852,875 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 337.8% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 948,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,262,000 after acquiring an additional 732,097 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,006,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 96.8% during the third quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after acquiring an additional 406,887 shares during the last quarter.

SPSB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.93. 3,124,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,831. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $31.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0646 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

