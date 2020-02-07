Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 19,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,239,000 after buying an additional 77,257 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,650,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.09.

NYSE SPGI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,043. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.39 and its 200 day moving average is $263.61. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $189.21 and a twelve month high of $300.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

