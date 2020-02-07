Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of MKC stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.11. The company had a trading volume of 535,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,842. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $124.11 and a 12 month high of $174.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.96 and its 200 day moving average is $164.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.