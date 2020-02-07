Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,775 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 10,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 784,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 29,710 shares during the period. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in General Electric by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 960,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 239,776 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in General Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 30,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of General Electric from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

GE stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 66,576,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,033,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. General Electric has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

