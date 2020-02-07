Whittier Trust Co. Sells 44,068 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 44,068 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,202 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,029.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD traded down $2.62 on Friday, hitting $137.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,492. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $114.79 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.68 and a 200-day moving average of $134.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

