William Blair Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by William Blair in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NERV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerva Neurosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

NERV stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.46. 13,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,265. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $41,364.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 12,519 shares of company stock worth $88,885 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 774.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

