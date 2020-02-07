Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,537,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,050 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Williams Companies worth $36,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,781,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,174 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,977,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,642 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $34,198,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Williams Companies by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,901,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its position in Williams Companies by 25.0% in the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,274,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMB. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.73.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,373,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,627,380. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.41%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

