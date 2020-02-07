Wings (WINGS) Trading Up 22% Over Last Week

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Wings token can currently be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, Wings has traded 22% higher against the dollar. Wings has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $81,380.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.03 or 0.03020994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00217689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00032691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00127088 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings launched on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, IDEX, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Upbit, Bancor Network, Gatecoin, Gate.io, Livecoin and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

