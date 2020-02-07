WINk (WIN) Trading Up 8.7% This Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. WINk has a market capitalization of $23.80 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Particl (PART) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007360 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000879 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000126 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000158 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.