World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Loop Capital

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 19.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners set a $110.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.47.

NYSE WWE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.52. 782,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,403. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.62 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $100.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.41 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

