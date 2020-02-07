Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 722,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,976 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Xcel Energy worth $45,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. State Street Corp raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,991,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,175,000 after purchasing an additional 712,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,872,877,000 after purchasing an additional 511,726 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,416,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,469,000 after acquiring an additional 507,559 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10,500.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,282,000 after acquiring an additional 378,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,308,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,558,000 after acquiring an additional 273,484 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XEL. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.85.

Shares of XEL traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,316,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,703. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $52.74 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.17.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

