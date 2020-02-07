Xencor Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Xencor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Chang expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

Get Xencor alerts:

XNCR has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.24.

Xencor stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,780. Xencor has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 8.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.19.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.40. Xencor had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 million.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $5,010,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 60,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $2,232,931.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,013 shares of company stock worth $10,819,016 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Xencor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Xencor by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Xencor by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Xencor by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.