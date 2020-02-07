Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock Position Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,131 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 13,097 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Xilinx worth $33,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,720,026,000 after buying an additional 1,929,227 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 25.1% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 8.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,391 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.22.

Xilinx stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,287,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,948. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.14 and its 200 day moving average is $99.17. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.67 and a 52-week high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.