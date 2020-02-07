XRP Price Tops $0.28 (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. XRP has a market cap of $12.15 billion and approximately $2.41 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax, Bitstamp, BTC Markets and Bitinka. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.49 or 0.03009808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00225462 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00033633 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00130434 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,093,055 coins and its circulating supply is 43,698,224,662 coins. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinFalcon, Poloniex, Vebitcoin, DigiFinex, Bitbank, Bitstamp, GOPAX, Coinone, Coinsquare, OpenLedger DEX, Gatehub, Stellarport, ABCC, OTCBTC, HitBTC, BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, MBAex, CEX.IO, DragonEX, RippleFox, BCEX, BtcTurk, Kraken, Bithumb, Bitso, Koinex, FCoin, CoinEgg, Ripple China, Coinsuper, BTC Trade UA, C2CX, Fatbtc, Gate.io, Coinrail, WazirX, Altcoin Trader, Covesting, Coinhub, Huobi, CoinBene, Bitlish, ZB.COM, Bittrex, Korbit, Instant Bitex, Koineks, Sistemkoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Exrates, LakeBTC, B2BX, Zebpay, Coindeal, BitMarket, Coinbe, Bitbns, Cryptomate, BitFlip, Upbit, Binance, Bitfinex, Liquid, Exmo, Bitsane, Cryptohub, Braziliex, Ovis, Kuna, BitBay, Bitinka, Tripe Dice Exchange, Independent Reserve, BTC Markets, Indodax, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway) and Bits Blockchain. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

