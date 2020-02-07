Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,726 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Xylem worth $8,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 99.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth about $921,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.7% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 24.2% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 70,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,260.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,220 shares of company stock worth $790,920 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XYL traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $84.39. 21,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,995. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $87.70.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XYL. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.