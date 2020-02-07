Yandex (YNDX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 14th. Analysts expect Yandex to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Yandex has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $48.82.

Get Yandex alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YNDX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $54.30 target price on shares of Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.