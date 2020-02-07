Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,383 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 77,485 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.52% of Yelp worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Yelp by 48.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yelp by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 89.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,007. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. Yelp Inc has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average of $34.37.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The local business review company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $262.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.55 million. Yelp had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YELP. ValuEngine raised shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 target price on shares of Yelp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.42.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $700,782.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

