Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,747 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Yeti worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Yeti by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Yeti by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Yeti by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yeti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yeti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yeti alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 102,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $2,959,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 18,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $547,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,461,171 shares of company stock worth $71,643,395. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Yeti from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Yeti stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47. Yeti Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $38.61.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.