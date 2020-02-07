Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Yum! Brands worth $45,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Cfra cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.04. 2,378,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,615. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.02 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.83.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

