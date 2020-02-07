Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Yum China in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum China’s FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

Shares of Yum China stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.67. 69,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,062. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.01. Yum China has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $50.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Yum China by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,408,000 after purchasing an additional 947,056 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Yum China by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,232,000 after purchasing an additional 707,906 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter valued at $27,519,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Yum China by 25.5% in the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,845,000 after purchasing an additional 486,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Yum China by 181.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 631,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,708,000 after purchasing an additional 407,063 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

