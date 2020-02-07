Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). 8X8 reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGHT. Morgan Stanley lowered 8X8 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday. Summit Insights upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.96.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma purchased 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $98,733.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in 8X8 by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 149,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 173,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EGHT traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.91. 65,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,767. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

