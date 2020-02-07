Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. CNH Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNHI. TheStreet downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 198.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 304,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 6.0% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,671,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 150,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNHI traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 61,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,774. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

