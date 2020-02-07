Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Everbridge posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.42 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $92.54. 236,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.48 and a beta of 0.91. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $104.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.40 and its 200-day moving average is $80.94.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $265,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $65,913.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,473 shares in the company, valued at $386,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,851 shares of company stock worth $6,954,301. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 87.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 82.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 217.1% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Everbridge by 16.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

