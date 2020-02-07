Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. FB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 20.05%.

FBK has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of FBK stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.77. 96,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,388. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.99. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

In related news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $38,600.00. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 814,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,823,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FB Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in FB Financial by 3,218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 223,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in FB Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 138,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter. 53.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

