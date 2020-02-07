Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Brokerages expect Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moneygram International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.00. Moneygram International posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moneygram International will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Moneygram International.

Several research firms recently commented on MGI. ValuEngine raised shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Moneygram International from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

MGI opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.60. Moneygram International has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

In other Moneygram International news, insider Ripple Labs Inc. purchased 626,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,569,060.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,237,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,573,844.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 30,006 shares of Moneygram International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $70,214.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Moneygram International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

