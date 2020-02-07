Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.45. TPG RE Finance Trust posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

TRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of TRTX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 238,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,558. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 41.26 and a quick ratio of 41.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 101.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,445,000 after acquiring an additional 205,989 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth $4,616,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $39,791,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,431,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,394,000 after acquiring an additional 437,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,660,000 after acquiring an additional 130,982 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

