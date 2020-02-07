Zacks: Analysts Expect Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Norbord’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.03. Norbord reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,250%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Norbord will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Norbord.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.88 million. Norbord had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

OSB has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Norbord in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Norbord in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Shares of NYSE:OSB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.58. The stock had a trading volume of 42,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 1.92. Norbord has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $31.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norbord during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Norbord by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Norbord by 2,057.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Norbord in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Norbord by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

