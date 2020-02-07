Zacks: Analysts Set $17.00 Price Target for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $17.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BlueLinx an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on BlueLinx from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded BlueLinx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlueLinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

BXC traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. 66,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,731. BlueLinx has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $35.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.59.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlueLinx will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in BlueLinx by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

