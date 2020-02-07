Zacks: Analysts Set $45.00 Price Target for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA)

Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Verona Pharma’s rating score has improved by 28.3% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $45.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Verona Pharma an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TARA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. 22,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,065. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.47. Verona Pharma has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $157.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Verona Pharma stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Verona Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verona Pharma (TARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.