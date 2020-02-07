Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AquaVenture’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). AquaVenture reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaVenture will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AquaVenture.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. AquaVenture’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on WAAS shares. Canaccord Genuity cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James cut AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Lake Street Capital cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.10 in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Shares of AquaVenture stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.97 million, a P/E ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AquaVenture has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $27.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of AquaVenture by 56.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AquaVenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 725,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AquaVenture by 140.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 615,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 359,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AquaVenture by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 546,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of AquaVenture by 15.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 534,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

