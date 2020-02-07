Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. DURECT reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 105.07% and a negative return on equity of 119.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on DURECT in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on DURECT in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on DURECT in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded DURECT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of DURECT in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $131,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in DURECT by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,655,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 122,741 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 173.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 517,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 328,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DURECT by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DURECT by 15.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,092,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 950,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DURECT by 319.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 127,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRRX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,307. The firm has a market cap of $327.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 2.12. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DURECT (DRRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.