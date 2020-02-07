Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $615.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) will post $615.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $610.00 million and the highest is $633.63 million. II-VI posted sales of $342.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). II-VI had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IIVI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of II-VI to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $35.61 on Friday. II-VI has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.96.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in II-VI by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

