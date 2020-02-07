Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) to Post $0.77 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.06. Allison Transmission reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allison Transmission.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $44.58. 6,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,304. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $52.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Allison Transmission by 1,139.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

