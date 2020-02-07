Zacks: Brokerages Expect LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) to report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. First Analysis cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 11,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $391,481.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,054 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,730.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 6,906 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $247,372.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,168.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,239 shares of company stock worth $11,824,710. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 321.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $36.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $727.47 million, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.23. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $38.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

