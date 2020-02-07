Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) will report sales of $130.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mack Cali Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $134.18 million and the lowest is $127.12 million. Mack Cali Realty reported sales of $132.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty will report full year sales of $524.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $517.24 million to $530.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $500.05 million, with estimates ranging from $494.84 million to $505.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mack Cali Realty.

CLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mack Cali Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

Shares of NYSE CLI opened at $21.77 on Friday. Mack Cali Realty has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 43.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,090,000 after buying an additional 50,859 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 97,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 53,875 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 227,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

