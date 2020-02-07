Zacks: Brokerages Expect Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) to Announce $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) will announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Triton International’s earnings. Triton International reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Triton International will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Triton International.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Triton International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Compass Point lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Triton International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

TRTN traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $37.52. 5,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,248. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.30. Triton International has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Triton International by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Triton International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Triton International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Triton International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Triton International by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

