Zap (ZAP) Price Tops $0.0063 on Major Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Zap has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zap token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Zap has a market capitalization of $825,238.00 and approximately $36,928.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.56 or 0.05871102 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00024911 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00129729 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00038219 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003098 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

ZAP is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

