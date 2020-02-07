ZCore Reaches Market Cap of $142,035.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. ZCore has a total market cap of $142,035.00 and approximately $379.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZCore has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $7.50, $51.55 and $50.98.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZCore alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,288,177 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $10.39, $24.43, $51.55, $13.77, $50.98, $5.60, $7.50, $33.94, $20.33, $18.94 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.