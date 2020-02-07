Zebi Trading 58.8% Lower This Week (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Zebi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Koinex, OKEx, LATOKEN and Hotbit. Zebi has a market cap of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.52 or 0.03014737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00215036 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00031589 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00132870 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, LATOKEN, DDEX, IDEX, OKEx, Liquid and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

