Zeepin (ZPT) Price Tops $0.0014

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Zeepin token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, LBank and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a market cap of $699,159.00 and $8,376.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.19 or 0.02998327 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00226162 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00032795 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00131944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

