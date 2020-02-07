ZelCash Achieves Market Cap of $3.22 Million (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the US dollar. ZelCash has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.82 or 0.01232027 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00047815 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00017684 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00217666 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00063778 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004315 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

